If you have some homemade stock, cook the quinoa in it for extra flavour. Orzo, buckwheat or even a tin of chickpeas is also delicious in this salad. For the lunch box, take the dressing in a little jar and dress just before eating.
- First, make the dressing. Place the sesame seeds, water, tamari and oil into a blender, blitzing until smooth. Store in a jar until ready to use.
- For the salad, in a large bowl place the quinoa, beetroot, carrot, edamame and rocket leaves.
- Heat a non-stick frying pan to a medium heat. Brown the halloumi on each side. Add to the salad.
- Add half the dressing and gently toss together. Serve on a platter with a sprinkle of peanuts. Serve the remaining dressing on the side, or reserve it for another occasion.
