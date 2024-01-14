If you have some homemade stock, cook the quinoa in it for extra flavour. Orzo, buckwheat or even a tin of chickpeas is also delicious in this salad. For the lunch box, take the dressing in a little jar and dress just before eating.

BEETROOT AND HALLOUMI SALAD WITH SESAME DRESSING RECIPE Serves 4

Dressing ½ cup toasted sesame seeds ½ cup toasted sesame seeds ¼ cup water ¼ cup water ¼ cup tamari ¼ cup tamari 1 tsp sesame oil 1 tsp sesame oil

Salad 1 cup cooked quinoa 1 cup cooked quinoa 1 medium beetroot, coarsely grated 1 medium beetroot, coarsely grated 1 medium carrot, grated 1 medium carrot, grated ½ cup edamame, thawed ½ cup edamame, thawed 2 cups rocket leaves 2 cups rocket leaves 200g halloumi, cubed 200g halloumi, cubed ½ cup toasted peanuts ½ cup toasted peanuts

First, make the dressing. Place the sesame seeds, water, tamari and oil into a blender, blitzing until smooth. Store in a jar until ready to use. For the salad, in a large bowl place the quinoa, beetroot, carrot, edamame and rocket leaves. Heat a non-stick frying pan to a medium heat. Brown the halloumi on each side. Add to the salad. Add half the dressing and gently toss together. Serve on a platter with a sprinkle of peanuts. Serve the remaining dressing on the side, or reserve it for another occasion.

