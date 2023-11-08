It is a great time of year when heirloom tomatoes are back. You will only find better if you pick them straight from the vine at home.
HEIRLOOM TOMATO AND RICOTTA BEAN SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4-6
2 Tbsp olive oil 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 tsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp lemon juice 400-500g heirloom tomatoes 395g tin borlotti bean, drained 1 avocado, sliced 100g ricotta 1 Tbsp chopped dill Salt and pepper to taste 1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar 1 Tbsp good quality olive oil ½ cup Italian parsley
- Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 4 or 5 minutes to soften. Add the lemon zest and juice then remove from the heat. Cool.
- Chop and slice the tomatoes and place into a large bowl. Add the beans, onions, avocado, dill, and salt and pepper to taste. Gently mix them together and place them on a platter.
- Drizzle with balsamic and olive oil then add a sprinkle of parsley.