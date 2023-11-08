Food & Drink

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato & Ricotta Bean Salad

By Angela Casley
nzme
Creamy avocado and fresh herbs brighten this balsamic-drenched salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

It is a great time of year when heirloom tomatoes are back. You will only find better if you pick them straight from the vine at home.

HEIRLOOM TOMATO AND RICOTTA BEAN SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4-6

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

400-500g heirloom tomatoes

395g tin borlotti bean, drained

1 avocado, sliced

100g ricotta

1 Tbsp chopped dill

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp good quality olive oil

½ cup Italian parsley
  1. Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 4 or 5 minutes to soften. Add the lemon zest and juice then remove from the heat. Cool.
  2. Chop and slice the tomatoes and place into a large bowl. Add the beans, onions, avocado, dill, and salt and pepper to taste. Gently mix them together and place them on a platter.
  3. Drizzle with balsamic and olive oil then add a sprinkle of parsley.

