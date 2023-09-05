This torte can be made up to the end of step 2 the day before. Then continue the recipe on the day of serving and enjoy hot. It reheats very well and is delicious cold. Go vegetarian with other filling and stock options, it is so versatile.
SPINACH, SUMAC AND RICE TORTE RECIPE Serves 8
2 Tbsp olive oil ½ onion, chopped 2 garlic cloves, crushed 4 pieces streaky bacon, cubed 1 cup long-grain rice 2 tomatoes, chopped 2 cups chicken stock 120g spinach Salt and pepper, to taste 3 eggs, lightly whisked 1 tsp sumac 1 cup grated parmesan ¼ tsp nutmeg To serve 1 cup spinach leaves 2 tsp vinegar and oil
- In a heavy-based pan warm the oil. Add the onion, garlic and bacon, cooking for 4 or 5 minutes to soften.
- Add the rice and tomatoes, stirring for 2 minutes. Pour in one cup of stock, stirring frequently, allowing it to evaporate before adding the second. Cook the rice for 15 minutes or until just cooked. Stir through the spinach to wilt. Spoon the mixture into a large bowl and cool to room temperature.
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a 20cm cake tin with baking paper.
- Season the rice with salt and pepper. Add the eggs, sumac, parmesan and nutmeg, stirring well to combine. Spoon into the cake tin, smoothing the top. Bake for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.
- Serve the torte hot topped with spinach leaves drizzled with vinegar and oil.