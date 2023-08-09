This dish can be half prepared ahead of time, ready to go into the oven. Serve with yoghurt and a hot green vegetable. Simple as that.
MOROCCAN-INSPIRED CHICKEN WITH SPICY RICE RECIPE Serves 4
Paste 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger 1 green chilli, chopped small 2 tsp ground cumin 1 tsp paprika ½ tsp turmeric 2 tsp runny honey ¼ cup olive oil 8 boneless chicken thighs 1 cup coriander leaves
Rice 1 ½ cups rice 1 tsp salt ½ tsp turmeric 3 cups chicken stock
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- First, get your paste made. Combine the garlic, ginger, chilli, cumin, paprika, turmeric, honey and oil in a small bowl.
- Trim the thighs if required and place them in a large bowl. Add half the paste and marinate for at least 30 minutes.
- Heat a frying pan to medium heat. Brown the chicken on both sides.
- In an ovenproof baking dish place the rice, salt, turmeric, stock and remaining paste, stirring to combine. Cover and place in the oven for 10 minutes then remove and add the chicken thighs, returning to the oven for a further 20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the rice is cooked.
- Remove and serve hot with a few chilli slices and coriander leaves.
Want a great wine pairing? Try this dish with Pegasus Bay Waipara Valley Riesling 2020.