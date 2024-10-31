Save yourself a trip to the bakery, these bake-ahead scrolls can be ready to eat mere minutes after you’ve rolled out of bed.

Scrolls with date and apple with a hint of orange are delicious. They freeze really well and are reheated for a few minutes in the oven or microwave for 30 seconds to one minute, depending on the power of the microwave.

DATE, APPLE & ORANGE SCROLLS Makes 10-12

4 cups plain flour 4 tsp baking powder 4 tsp baking powder 1 Tbsp sugar 1 Tbsp sugar 150g butter, cubed 150g butter, cubed 1 cup milk 1 cup milk 1 cup dates, chopped 1 cup dates, chopped ½ cup brown sugar ½ cup brown sugar 1 green apple, peeled and chopped 1 green apple, peeled and chopped 1 Tbsp orange zest 1 Tbsp orange zest

1. Preheat the oven to 200C.

2. Place the flour, baking powder and sugar in a large bowl. Add the butter and rub with your fingers until it resembles coarse crumbs. Add the milk and mix to form the dough.

3. Press out on to a lightly floured bench to 30 x 20cm.

4. Combine the dates, brown sugar, cinnamon, apple and zest in a bowl. Spread over the dough, leaving a 2cm edge for rolling. Brush the edge with a bit of water. Roll from the long side, then cut into 2-3cm pieces. Place on to a baking tray.