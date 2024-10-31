Save yourself a trip to the bakery, these bake-ahead scrolls can be ready to eat mere minutes after you’ve rolled out of bed.
Scrolls with date and apple with a hint of orange are delicious. They freeze really well and are reheated for a few minutes in the oven or microwave for 30 seconds to one minute, depending on the power of the microwave.
1. Preheat the oven to 200C.
2. Place the flour, baking powder and sugar in a large bowl. Add the butter and rub with your fingers until it resembles coarse crumbs. Add the milk and mix to form the dough.
3. Press out on to a lightly floured bench to 30 x 20cm.
4. Combine the dates, brown sugar, cinnamon, apple and zest in a bowl. Spread over the dough, leaving a 2cm edge for rolling. Brush the edge with a bit of water. Roll from the long side, then cut into 2-3cm pieces. Place on to a baking tray.
5. Bake for 20 minutes until puffed and golden. Serve while fresh and warm.