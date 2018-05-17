Eggs, avocado and a soft taco — say no more, this recipe is the perfect start to the day. Every bite of this colourful breakfast is full of flavour. Spice them up a bit with extra chilli if you are game.
BREAKFAST TACO Serves 4
1 Tbsp olive oil ½ red onion, chopped 1 courgette, chopped ½ red capsicum, chopped small 1 cup shredded Brussels sprouts 2 tsp taco seasoning 1 cup drained black beans ½ red chilli, chopped small 1 Tbsp butter 4 eggs mixed with ½ cup milk Salt and freshly ground pepper 8 small tortillas ½ cup chopped coriander leaves 1 large avocado, sliced Extra sliced chilli, optional
- Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the onion, courgette, capsicum and sprouts, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Add the taco seasoning, stirring through to combine. Add the black beans and chilli heating through. Set aside and keep warm.
- Season the eggs with salt and pepper. Heat the butter in a frying pan until melted. Pour in the eggs and cook until scrambled.
- Heat the tortillas in a microwave for 1 minute.
- Serve with the black bean mix, eggs, sliced avocado and coriander leaves and extra chopped chilli.