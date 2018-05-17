Food & Drink

Breakfast Tacos With Scrambled Eggs & Avocado

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Serve these tacos with extra chilli if you like it hot. Photo / Babiche Martins

Eggs, avocado and a soft taco — say no more, this recipe is the perfect start to the day. Every bite of this colourful breakfast is full of flavour. Spice them up a bit with extra chilli if you are game.

BREAKFAST TACO

Serves 4
1 Tbsp olive oil

½ red onion, chopped

1 courgette, chopped

½ red capsicum, chopped small

1 cup shredded Brussels sprouts

2 tsp taco seasoning

1 cup drained black beans

½ red chilli, chopped small

1 Tbsp butter

4 eggs mixed with ½ cup milk

Salt and freshly ground pepper

8 small tortillas

½ cup chopped coriander leaves

1 large avocado, sliced

Extra sliced chilli, optional
  1. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the onion, courgette, capsicum and sprouts, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Add the taco seasoning, stirring through to combine. Add the black beans and chilli heating through. Set aside and keep warm.
  2. Season the eggs with salt and pepper. Heat the butter in a frying pan until melted. Pour in the eggs and cook until scrambled.
  3. Heat the tortillas in a microwave for 1 minute.
  4. Serve with the black bean mix, eggs, sliced avocado and coriander leaves and extra chopped chilli.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5