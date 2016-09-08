It doesn’t have to be fancy, just tasty. And nothings beats a substantial start to the day than this breakfast bagel recipe. Black pudding fills the heart of this bagel alongside haloumi and a fried egg to make it a real protein hit. Spread the rocket mayonnaise liberally for an extra layer of flavour.
BREAKFAST BAGEL RECIPE WITH ROCKET MAYO Makes 4
100g rocket ½ cup good quality mayonnaise 1 Tbsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp lemon juice 1 Tbsp oil 100g black pudding, ½ cm slices 4 slices bacon 100g halloumi, sliced 4 eggs 1 cup rocket leaves 4 bagels, split open
- Place the rocket into a large bowl and pour over boiling water, let it sit for 1 minute then drain and run under cold water to cool. Squeeze out any excess water.
- Place the rocket into a kitchen blender with the mayonnaise, zest and juice. Whizz until well combined. Set aside.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the black pudding for 2 minutes each side, then fry the bacon, followed by the haloumi. Keep warm.
- Toast bagels and fry eggs to your liking.
- To build your bagel, spread with mayonnaise, top with bacon, haloumi, black pudding an egg, rocket leaves and more mayonnaise on the lid.
- Enjoy while hot.