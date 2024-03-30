Fill these easy English muffins with butter, cream, jam or melted chocolate.

These freshly made muffins are divine. They can be served straight from the pan with a good spread of butter and jam, or toasted on the inside and topped with your favourite sweet or savoury topping.

ENGLISH MUFFINS RECIPE Makes 12

1 Tbsp caster sugar 1 Tbsp caster sugar 2 ½ tsp dried yeast 2 ½ tsp dried yeast ¾ cup milk ¾ cup milk ½ cup water ½ cup water 1 egg 1 egg 40g butter, melted 40g butter, melted 2 cups plain flour 2 cups plain flour 1 tsp salt 1 tsp salt ¼ cup polenta or semolina ¼ cup polenta or semolina

Combine the sugar and yeast in a little bowl. Heat the milk and water together in a jug until tepid. Sprinkle in the yeast and let it sit until bubbly, around 10 minutes. Then, add the egg and butter and stir through. Place the flour and salt into the large bowl of a kitchen mixer with the paddle attachment. Turn on low and slowly pour in the yeast mixture. Turn to a medium speed and beat for 5 minutes, allowing the dough to come together. If it’s a little sticky, add a little more flour. Lightly oil a large bowl. Place the dough into the bowl. Cover and place into a warm area for 1 hour. Line two baking trays with paper and dust with polenta or semolina. Tip the dough onto a lightly floured bench. Gently press into a rectangle 2cm thick. Using a 6cm cutter, stamp out the muffins and gently place them onto the baking paper. Let them rest for 30 minutes in a warm area. Heat a heavy-based frying pan to a low heat to cook. Test with one muffin first, placing it into the pan, covering it with tinfoil, and cooking for 4 minutes on each side. Continue to cook the remainder. Split open and enjoy fresh with butter, marmalade or your favourite topping.

