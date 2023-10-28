The oats add a little nutty texture and a feel-good healthy buzz to these pancakes. Make the mixture ahead of time and cook just before serving. You can make your own buttermilk by adding 1 Tbsp of lemon juice or vinegar to a cup of milk.
OAT BUTTERMILK PANCAKES RECIPE
Makes 8
2 cups flour ½ cup rolled oats 2 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda 1 Tbsp sugar 1 Tbsp lemon zest 2 cups buttermilk 1 tsp vanilla 2 eggs 2 Tbsp butter
Topping Creme fraiche 2 cups fresh berries Maple syrup to drizzle Lemon and sugar
- Into a large bowl place the flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and zest.
- In another bowl whisk together the buttermilk, vanilla and eggs. Pour into the dry ingredients and whisk until almost smooth. A few small lumps are fine.
- In a medium-sized frying pan heat a little of the butter. Spoon in a slightly heaped ¼ cup mixture spreading around the pan. Cook for 4 minutes then flip for a further 2 or 3. Adjust the heat as required. Continue to cook the remaining batter.
- Serve the pancakes topped with berries, creme fraiche and a drizzle of maple syrup, or simply lemon and sugar.