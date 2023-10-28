Food & Drink

Sunday Calls For This Oat & Buttermilk Pancake Recipe

By Angela Casley
We like to top ours with creme fraiche, seasonal fruit and a stream of maple syrup. Photo / Babiche Martens

The oats add a little nutty texture and a feel-good healthy buzz to these pancakes. Make the mixture ahead of time and cook just before serving. You can make your own buttermilk by adding 1 Tbsp of lemon juice or vinegar to a cup of milk.

OAT BUTTERMILK PANCAKES RECIPE

Makes 8

2 cups flour

½ cup rolled oats

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 cups buttermilk

1 tsp vanilla

2 eggs

2 Tbsp butter
Topping

Creme fraiche

2 cups fresh berries

Maple syrup to drizzle

Lemon and sugar
  1. Into a large bowl place the flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and zest.
  2. In another bowl whisk together the buttermilk, vanilla and eggs. Pour into the dry ingredients and whisk until almost smooth. A few small lumps are fine.
  3. In a medium-sized frying pan heat a little of the butter. Spoon in a slightly heaped ¼ cup mixture spreading around the pan. Cook for 4 minutes then flip for a further 2 or 3. Adjust the heat as required. Continue to cook the remaining batter.
  4. Serve the pancakes topped with berries, creme fraiche and a drizzle of maple syrup, or simply lemon and sugar.

