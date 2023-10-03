Food & Drink

An Easy, Seed-Packed Paleo Bread Recipe

Slather this seed-filled bread with peanut butter. Photo / Babiche Martens

A little tip, if you dissolve the baking soda in a tablespoon of boiling milk, you won’t get that soda flavour. Mix up the seed combination by using whatever is in the pantry.

PALEO BREAD RECIPE

Makes 1 loaf

150g almond meal

¼ cup chickpea flour

½ tsp salt

1 cup mixed seeds e.g. pumpkin, sesame, sunflower

2 Tbsp chia seeds

6 eggs

1 tsp baking soda dissolved in 1 Tbsp boiling water

2 Tbsp runny honey

¼ cup peanut oil
Topping

1 Tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds

1 Tbsp toasted sliced almonds
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
  2. In one large bowl combine the almond meal, chickpea flour, salt, mixed seeds and chia seeds.
  3. In another combine the eggs, baking soda, honey and oil. Combine the wet and dry mixes together then pour into the tin. Sprinkle with the toasted pumpkin seeds and almonds.
  4. Bake in the centre of the oven for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

