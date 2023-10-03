A little tip, if you dissolve the baking soda in a tablespoon of boiling milk, you won’t get that soda flavour. Mix up the seed combination by using whatever is in the pantry.
PALEO BREAD RECIPE
Makes 1 loaf
150g almond meal ¼ cup chickpea flour ½ tsp salt 1 cup mixed seeds e.g. pumpkin, sesame, sunflower 2 Tbsp chia seeds 6 eggs 1 tsp baking soda dissolved in 1 Tbsp boiling water 2 Tbsp runny honey ¼ cup peanut oil
Topping 1 Tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds 1 Tbsp toasted sliced almonds
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
- In one large bowl combine the almond meal, chickpea flour, salt, mixed seeds and chia seeds.
- In another combine the eggs, baking soda, honey and oil. Combine the wet and dry mixes together then pour into the tin. Sprinkle with the toasted pumpkin seeds and almonds.
- Bake in the centre of the oven for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.