Enjoy Freshly Baked Bread With This Super-Quick Recipe

There’s nothing better than the aroma of freshly baked bread. For this recipe, the water for activating the yeast should be a little hotter than when you can put your finger in, but not boiling.
SUPER-QUICK BREAD RECIPE Makes 1 loaf
2 tsp instant yeast 1 tsp brown sugar 1 cup warm water 400g white flour 1 tsp salt ½ cup warm water 2 Tbsp oil
For the top 1 tsp oil and 1 tsp sesame seeds
- Grease and line the base of a loaf tin.
- Combine the yeast and sugar in a cup. Sprinkle over the 1 cup water, give it a little stir and leave for around 10 minutes until frothy. This may take a little longer in cold weather.
- Place the flour and salt into a large bowl. Pour the frothy yeast and the remaining ½ cup water and oil into the middle of the flour and mix well. Tip on to a lightly floured bench and knead for 5 minutes. Place into your loaf tin. Cover with a damp tea towel and place into a warm area leaving for 1 hour to rise.
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Brush the top with the oil and sprinkle over the sesame seeds. Bake for 45 minutes or until hollow when tapped. Let it sit for 5 minutes before removing from the tin.
- Enjoy the bread sliced with your favourite toppings.