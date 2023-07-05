Food & Drink

Enjoy Freshly Baked Bread With This Super-Quick Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
This easy homemade loaf is topped with sesame seeds for extra crunch. Photo / Babiche Martens

There’s nothing better than the aroma of freshly baked bread. For this recipe, the water for activating the yeast should be a little hotter than when you can put your finger in, but not boiling.

SUPER-QUICK BREAD RECIPE

Makes 1 loaf
2 tsp instant yeast

1 tsp brown sugar

1 cup warm water

400g white flour

1 tsp salt

½ cup warm water

2 Tbsp oil
For the top

1 tsp oil and 1 tsp sesame seeds
  1. Grease and line the base of a loaf tin.
  2. Combine the yeast and sugar in a cup. Sprinkle over the 1 cup water, give it a little stir and leave for around 10 minutes until frothy. This may take a little longer in cold weather.
  3. Place the flour and salt into a large bowl. Pour the frothy yeast and the remaining ½ cup water and oil into the middle of the flour and mix well. Tip on to a lightly floured bench and knead for 5 minutes. Place into your loaf tin. Cover with a damp tea towel and place into a warm area leaving for 1 hour to rise.
  4. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  5. Brush the top with the oil and sprinkle over the sesame seeds. Bake for 45 minutes or until hollow when tapped. Let it sit for 5 minutes before removing from the tin.
  6. Enjoy the bread sliced with your favourite toppings.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5