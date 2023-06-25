Homemade Chicken Pies Are Totally Worth The Effort. Here’s How To Make Them

Get the filling made ahead of time so it can cool to room temperature before placing it in the pastry, otherwise you will find the pastry will be soggy. Remember, some stocks are salty, so check the seasoning before adding more salt.
CLASSIC CHICKEN PIES RECIPE Makes 4
20g butter 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 carrot, chopped small 2 Tbsp flour 1 cup chicken stock ½ cup cream ½ cup tasty cheese 2 tsp fresh thyme leaves 3 cups cooked chopped chicken 4 sheets of rolled puff pastry 1 egg yolk mixed with 1 Tbsp water 2 tsp poppy seeds
- In a large pot melt the butter. Add the onion, garlic and carrot. Cover and cook slowly for 10 minutes, stirring, or until the carrot has softened but not browned. Stir through the flour for 2 minutes.
- Pour in the stock, stirring until the sauce has thickened. Add the cream, heating through, then the cheese, thyme leaves and chicken. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat, cover and cool.
- Preheat the oven to 200C. Lightly grease four individual pie tins.
- On a clean bench place the pastry. You will get one pie from each piece. Cut around the pie dishes and press them into the tins. A little overhang is fine. Spoon the filling evenly into the pastry.
- Cut the remaining pastry to fit the tops. Dampen the edges with a little water to seal and press around the edges with a fork. Brush with the egg yolk mixture and sprinkle with poppy seeds.
- Bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until puffed and golden.