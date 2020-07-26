Food & Drink

Hearty Chicken & Vegetable Soup Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
You can't go past chicken soup to feed the soul. Photo / Babiche Martens

This chicken and vegetable soup recipe is a hearty mix and the perfect way to use leftover bits and pieces from the vegetable drawer. Leave it chunky, puree it briefly or simply mash with a fork to break up the bigger bits. At our house, there is often a pot of this soup on the go at home for hungry mouths to enjoy when arriving home from work and in need of a quick fix on a cold evening. All that’s needed to go with it is some warm crusty bread with loads of butter.

HEARTY CHICKEN & VEGETABLE SOUP RECIPE

Serves 4-6
1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 parsnip, peeled and chopped

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

300g pumpkin, peeled and cubed

4 organic chicken thighs, skinless, bone in

1 litre chicken stock

420g tin chopped tomatoes

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp mixed dried herbs

½ cup chopped parsley

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Serve with crusty bread and butter
  1. In a large pot heat and butter and oil. Add the onion, garlic, parsnip and carrot. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.
  2. Add the pumpkin, chicken, stock, tomatoes, sugar, herbs and parsley. Bring to a simmer and cook until the vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes. Remove the chicken thighs and shred the meat from the bone, returning meat to the soup. Discard the bones.
  3. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Serve with warm crusty plain or garlic bread.

