Hearty Chicken & Vegetable Soup Recipe

This chicken and vegetable soup recipe is a hearty mix and the perfect way to use leftover bits and pieces from the vegetable drawer. Leave it chunky, puree it briefly or simply mash with a fork to break up the bigger bits. At our house, there is often a pot of this soup on the go at home for hungry mouths to enjoy when arriving home from work and in need of a quick fix on a cold evening. All that’s needed to go with it is some warm crusty bread with loads of butter.
- In a large pot heat and butter and oil. Add the onion, garlic, parsnip and carrot. Cover and cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the pumpkin, chicken, stock, tomatoes, sugar, herbs and parsley. Bring to a simmer and cook until the vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes. Remove the chicken thighs and shred the meat from the bone, returning meat to the soup. Discard the bones.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve with warm crusty plain or garlic bread.