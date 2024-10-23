An aromatic, spicy glaze takes these beef short ribs to the next level.
Put this in the oven six hours before dinner time and enjoy the aromas that fill the house. Alternatively, you could use a slow cooker. A creamy potato mash is the perfect accompaniment.
Serves 4
1. Preheat the oven to 150C.
2. Heat a large frying pan to a high heat. Sear the rack of ribs on both sides to brown. Place into a large baking dish.
3. In a pot, place the garlic, ginger, salt, beef stock, sugar, vinegar, star anise, chilli flakes, cumin and coriander, bringing to a simmer for five minutes. Pour over the ribs, cover tightly and place into the oven for three hours. Check at this stage, then cook for 1.5 hours or until the meat falls from the bones.
4. Pour the liquid into a pot and simmer until it has halved.
5. Serve the ribs with the sauce. Garnish with some sliced chilli and coriander if desired.