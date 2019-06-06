Who would have thought, gin with your vegetables? Be daring and give this a go. You’ll be surprised at the deliciously subtle spike it adds to the greens. Adding an extra splash is optional.
BOOZY BROCCOLINI WITH GINGER, CHILLI & NUTS RECIPE
Serves 4
1 Tbsp oil 1 tsp sesame oil 2 garlic cloves, sliced 1 Tbsp finely sliced ginger 1 red chilli, sliced thinly 8 stalks broccolini ¼ cup gin 1 tsp caster sugar Salt to season ¼ cup macadamia nuts, smashed
- In a wok or large frying pan, heat the oil and sesame oil. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli cooking for a few minutes to soften.
- Slice any thick stalks of broccolini in half, so they are all roughly the same size. Add them to the pan, tossing for a few minutes to soften.
- Add the gin and sugar, tossing through the broccolini until glossy and the gin has evaporated. Season with salt.
- Serve hot with a sprinkle of macadamia.