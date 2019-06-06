Food & Drink

Boozy Broccolini With Ginger, Chilli & Nuts

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Gin adds a glossy edge to this sauteed broccolini. Photo / Babiche Martens

Who would have thought, gin with your vegetables? Be daring and give this a go. You’ll be surprised at the deliciously subtle spike it adds to the greens. Adding an extra splash is optional.

BOOZY BROCCOLINI WITH GINGER, CHILLI & NUTS RECIPE

Serves 4

1 Tbsp oil

1 tsp sesame oil

2 garlic cloves, sliced

1 Tbsp finely sliced ginger

1 red chilli, sliced thinly

8 stalks broccolini

¼ cup gin

1 tsp caster sugar

Salt to season

¼ cup macadamia nuts, smashed
  1. In a wok or large frying pan, heat the oil and sesame oil. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli cooking for a few minutes to soften.
  2. Slice any thick stalks of broccolini in half, so they are all roughly the same size. Add them to the pan, tossing for a few minutes to soften.
  3. Add the gin and sugar, tossing through the broccolini until glossy and the gin has evaporated. Season with salt.
  4. Serve hot with a sprinkle of macadamia.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5