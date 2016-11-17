This quinoa and broccoli salad is quick and simple, and the creamy blue cheese dressing transforms this into a delicious dish. Blanch the broccoli to keep it fresh and crunchy, and then top the salad with grilled chicken or steak straight from the barbecue for a delicious mid-week dinner. Quinoa is available at most supermarkets.
Serves 4
- In a medium-sized pot bring 2 cups salted water to a simmer. Add the quinoa, stir then cover for 15 minutes on low until the liquid has all absorbed. Cool and fluff with a fork.
- Blanch the broccoli for 2 minutes in boiling water. Drain and cool in cold water. Place half the broccoli into a food processor, pulsing until finely chopped.
- Add both lots of broccoli and cashews to the quinoa.
- To make the dressing blend 50g blue cheese with the oil and lemon juice. If a little thick add an extra spoon of lemon juice. Pour over the salad and combine well.
- Serve with the remaining cheese crumbled over the top.