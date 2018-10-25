Coriander & Tamari Pesto With Chargrilled Greens

A handy fave is this delicious coriander and tamari pesto recipe. Are you like me and known to buy a huge bag of coriander, only to eat half? This is the perfect way to use the remainder. Not only is it delightful over an array of chargrilled greens, but it’s also delicious on crackers, folded through pasta or in a wrap.
Serves 4-6
- To make the pesto, into a food processor place coriander, garlic, lemon, almonds, chilli and olive oil. Blend until pesto-like. Season with salt and pepper.
- For the vegetables heat a barbecue grill to a medium heat. Rub the vegetables with oil and chargrill until just cooked through and lightly browned.