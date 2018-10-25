Food & Drink

Coriander & Tamari Pesto With Chargrilled Greens

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
This coriander and tamari pesto is also great on crackers or with pasta. Photo / Babiche Martens

A handy fave is this delicious coriander and tamari pesto recipe. Are you like me and known to buy a huge bag of coriander, only to eat half? This is the perfect way to use the remainder. Not only is it delightful over an array of chargrilled greens, but it’s also delicious on crackers, folded through pasta or in a wrap.

CORIANDER & TAMARI PESTO WITH CHARGRILLED GREENS RECIPE

Serves 4-6

Pesto

2 cups roughly chopped coriander

2 cloves garlic

2 tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ cup tamari whole almonds

2 tsp chopped red chilli

½ cup olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Vegetables

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp sesame oil

1 head broccoli

100g snap peas

Bunch kailaan, ends trimmed (or bok choy)

1 bunch asparagus
  1. To make the pesto, into a food processor place coriander, garlic, lemon, almonds, chilli and olive oil. Blend until pesto-like. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. For the vegetables heat a barbecue grill to a medium heat. Rub the vegetables with oil and chargrill until just cooked through and lightly browned.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5