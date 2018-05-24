Food & Drink

Recipe: Walnut & Parsley Pesto

By Angela Casley
Viva
Walnuts lend a rich, earthy taste to this Italian staple. Photo / Babiche Martens

Some of you may think pesto is “so nineties”, but it’s delicious and useful to have in the fridge. I have popped dollops of this walnut and parsley version on bruschetta with another of my favourites — blue cheese. I also served some stirred through pasta with a handful of rocket for a quick dinner. It’s a handy recipe to have up your sleeve.

WALNUT & PARSLEY PESTO

Makes 1 ½ cups

1 cup roughly chopped toasted walnuts

1 cup parsley

1 clove garlic

1 cup parmesan

1 tsp lemon zest plus

2 Tbsp juice

¼ tsp salt and pepper

½ cup olive oil
To serve

Bruschetta and blue cheese

  1. Into a kitchen processor place the walnuts, parsley, garlic, parmesan, lemon zest, juice, salt and pepper. Blitz until well combined.
  2. Add the oil and blend again. Store in a jar and use as required.
  3. Preheat an oven to 170C.
  4. Smother some pesto on to bruschetta, then add some crumbled blue cheese and place into the oven for 4 minutes to melt the cheese slightly.
  5. Serve warm.

