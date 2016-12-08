A chargrilled vegetable salad is a wonderful summery addition to the table. If you can, grill the vegetables on a barbecue earlier in the day to allow the flavours to infuse. And then cook the halloumi just before serving. Alongside this, I like to also serve traditional boiled potatoes with lashing of butter and mint, and a bowl of green beans for colour.
- Preheat a barbecue grill to a medium heat. Rub all the vegetables generously in oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook on the grill until soft and delicious. Set aside on a tray.
- To make the dressing in a small jar combine the olive oil, lemon juice and molasses, shaking well.
- Just before serving, heat a frying pan to very hot. Sear the halloumi on both side to brown. Add to the salad. When ready to serve place the vegetables on to a platter and sprinkle over the pomegranate seeds and dressing.