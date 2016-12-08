Food & Drink

Halloumi & Chargrilled Vegetable Salad Recipe

By Angela Casley
Halloumi and chargrilled vegetable salad. Picture / Babiche Martens

A chargrilled vegetable salad is a wonderful summery addition to the table. If you can, grill the vegetables on a barbecue earlier in the day to allow the flavours to infuse. And then cook the halloumi just before serving. Alongside this, I like to also serve traditional boiled potatoes with lashing of butter and mint, and a bowl of green beans for colour.

HALLOUMI AND CHARGRILLED VEGETABLE SALAD

Serves 6
1 aubergine, sliced lengthways

3 large carrots, cut on a diagonal, blanched

2 courgettes, cut into chunky pieces

½ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper

200g halloumi, sliced ½ cm thick

½ cup pomegranate seeds
Dressing

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp pomegranate molasses
  1. Preheat a barbecue grill to a medium heat. Rub all the vegetables generously in oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook on the grill until soft and delicious. Set aside on a tray.
  2. To make the dressing in a small jar combine the olive oil, lemon juice and molasses, shaking well.
  3. Just before serving, heat a frying pan to very hot. Sear the halloumi on both side to brown. Add to the salad. When ready to serve place the vegetables on to a platter and sprinkle over the pomegranate seeds and dressing.

