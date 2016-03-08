Hemsley & Hemsley’s Green Goddess Noodle Salad Recipe

300g buckwheat (soba) noodles

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

300g broccoli florets or purple-sprouting broccoli, asparagus or green beans

1 medium green cabbage or pak choi, leaves finely shredded

1 medium fennel bulb, finely sliced

1 cucumber, halved lengthways, seeds scooped out with a spoon and flesh chopped

4 spring onions, finely sliced

1 large ripe avocado, sliced

2 handfuls of fresh greens (such as watercress, baby spinach, sliced lettuce or leftover cooked kale)

1 small handful of nuts (such as cashew nuts, peanuts or almonds) or seeds (such as sesame, sunflower or poppy seeds), preferably ‘crispy activated’

4 large handfuls of fresh herbs (such as coriander, mint or basil, or a mixture), roughly chopped