Hemsley & Hemsley’s Green Goddess Noodle Salad Recipe

GREEN GODDESS NOODLE SALAD
Serves 4
300g buckwheat (soba) noodles 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 300g broccoli florets or purple-sprouting broccoli, asparagus or green beans 1 medium green cabbage or pak choi, leaves finely shredded 1 medium fennel bulb, finely sliced 1 cucumber, halved lengthways, seeds scooped out with a spoon and flesh chopped 4 spring onions, finely sliced 1 large ripe avocado, sliced 2 handfuls of fresh greens (such as watercress, baby spinach, sliced lettuce or leftover cooked kale) 1 small handful of nuts (such as cashew nuts, peanuts or almonds) or seeds (such as sesame, sunflower or poppy seeds), preferably ‘crispy activated’ 4 large handfuls of fresh herbs (such as coriander, mint or basil, or a mixture), roughly chopped
For the dressing Grated zest and juice of 2 limes or 1 lemon 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil 5 tablespoons EVOO 1 garlic clove, grated 4cm piece of fresh root ginger (unpeeled if organic), finely grated 2 teaspoons tamari A pinch of cayenne pepper or chilli flakes (optional) Sea salt and black pepper
- Cook the buckwheat noodles in a large pan of boiling water according to the packet instructions (about 7 minutes). Use two forks to tease the noodles apart during the first minute of cooking.
- When they are tender, drain and rinse under cold water for 15 seconds. Drain again and then toss in the EVOO in a large serving bowl to stop the noodles sticking together. Set aside.
- Using the same pan, after a quick rinse, steam the broccoli (or other vegetable), covered with a lid, in 4 tablespoons of boiling water for 4 minutes until tender.
- Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a bowl or shake in a jam jar with the lid on. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then drain.
- Add the raw vegetables, spring onions and avocado to the noodles with the greens and steamed broccoli. Pour over the dressing and mix everything together. Top with the nuts or seeds, toasted in a dry pan for a minute if you like, and the fresh herbs.
- Extracted from Good + Simple by Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley (Ebury Press, $65) Photography by Nicholas Hopper