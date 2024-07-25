A versatile, adaptable salad from the Melbourne chef and food writer’s new book Ela! Ela!.

This salad incorporates sweet, savoury and sour flavours to find balance. It works best in summer when stonefruits are abundant, but you can use whatever mix of fruit you like. Usually, I use nectarines, red grapes, plums and cherries — figs if it’s later into summer. In winter, you can use citrus or dried fruit. I use isot, which is a Turkish chilli. Its flavour is very umami, slightly smoky and not very hot at all. So if you can’t find it at a Middle Eastern grocer I would leave it out.

WHEAT SALAD RECIPE Serves 6 as a side

500g wheat grain
1 handful crushed pistachios
3 cups (500 g) chopped mixed fruit
2 cups (80-120g) finely chopped mixed mint, dill, parsley and spring onion (scallion)
3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 Tbsp lemon juice
3 Tbsp sherry vinegar
2 Tbsp pomegranate molasses
100g feta, crumbled
1 large pinch of isot (Turkish chilli flakes)
Flaked salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Herbs to garnish (optional)

Soak your wheat overnight. This will help with reducing cooking time and will get a better texture in your grain. The next day, in a large pot, combine the wheat with enough water to cover it. Bring to the boil and cook uncovered until tender, around 20 minutes. Drain and let cool. Toast the pistachios in a preheated 160C oven for 10–15 minutes. Place all ingredients in a large bowl and toss to combine. Check for seasoning and serve garnished with herbs.

Ela! Ela! by Ella Mittas, $40, published by Murdoch Books.

