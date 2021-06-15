Food & Drink

Warm Cauliflower & Lentil Salad With Tamarind Dressing

By Angela Casley
Viva
Add this warming salad to your winter meal roster. Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a great winter salad that can easily become a meal on its own. Try it with some chopped grilled chicken breast tossed through, or add fried halloumi. Tamarind adds a unique sour flavour to the dressing. It’s worth getting a jar from the supermarket it will last in the fridge for months.

WARM CAULIFLOWER AND LENTIL SALAD WITH TAMARIND DRESSING RECIPE

Serves 4

½ cauliflower, roughly chopped

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp salt

1 cup shredded Brussels sprouts

400g tin brown lentils

2 cups baby spinach

½ cup toasted slivered almonds

Dressing

¼ cup smooth tamarind

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp runny honey

Zest and juice of half a lemon

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  2. In a large bowl place the cauliflower, 2 Tbsp oil, coriander, cumin and salt, tossing together well. Tip it out on to a baking tray. Place into the oven for 25 minutes until golden and crispy.
  3. In a small frying pan warm the remaining oil. Cook the Brussels sprouts for a few minutes until lightly browned. Season, then tip into a large bowl. Add the baked cauliflower, lentils and spinach. Fold through the dressing. Serve in a large dish and sprinkle with almonds.

