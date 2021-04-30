Food & Drink

No-Fuss Falafels With Tamarind Dressing & Buckwheat Salad

By Angela Casley
Tamarind has a unique flavour; it’s slightly tangy and a little sour but adding some sugar takes the edge off. It is a great base to dressings.

FALAFELS WITH TAMARIND RECIPE

Serves 4

Tamarind dressing

2 Tbsp tamarind pulp

1 clove garlic, crushed

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

2 tsp grated ginger

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp sesame oil
Falafels

Oil, for frying

400g tin chickpeas, drained

1 clove garlic

1 tsp ground cumin

2 Tbsp chickpea flour (or plain)

½ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped coriander

½ tsp salt
Salad

1 cos lettuce, shredded

1 avocado, chopped

1 cup mung beans

1 cup cooked buckwheat
  1. Firstly, make the dressing. In a jar combine the tamarind, garlic, lemon, ginger, sugar, fish sauce and sesame oil, shaking well.
  2. For the falafels, place the chickpeas, garlic, cumin, flour, parsley, coriander and salt into a food processor, blending until it sticks together. Roll into walnut-sized balls, then push down slightly to flatten.
  3. Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the falafels for a couple of minutes each side until golden. Remove.
  4. To finish, combine the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Add half the dressing, falafels and toss through. Serve with extra dressing on the side.

