Tamarind has a unique flavour; it’s slightly tangy and a little sour but adding some sugar takes the edge off. It is a great base to dressings.
FALAFELS WITH TAMARIND RECIPE
Serves 4
Tamarind dressing 2 Tbsp tamarind pulp 1 clove garlic, crushed Zest and juice of ½ lemon 2 tsp grated ginger 1 Tbsp brown sugar 1 tsp fish sauce 1 tsp sesame oil
Falafels Oil, for frying 400g tin chickpeas, drained 1 clove garlic 1 tsp ground cumin 2 Tbsp chickpea flour (or plain) ½ cup chopped parsley ¼ cup chopped coriander ½ tsp salt
Salad 1 cos lettuce, shredded 1 avocado, chopped 1 cup mung beans 1 cup cooked buckwheat
- Firstly, make the dressing. In a jar combine the tamarind, garlic, lemon, ginger, sugar, fish sauce and sesame oil, shaking well.
- For the falafels, place the chickpeas, garlic, cumin, flour, parsley, coriander and salt into a food processor, blending until it sticks together. Roll into walnut-sized balls, then push down slightly to flatten.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the falafels for a couple of minutes each side until golden. Remove.
- To finish, combine the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Add half the dressing, falafels and toss through. Serve with extra dressing on the side.