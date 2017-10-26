Creamy Mushroom & Thyme Pasta Recipe

This creamy mushroom and thyme mix is perfect tossed through pasta of any kind. Thyme adds a herbaceous note that perfectly complements the mushrooms and garlic, while the parmesan and cream gives the dish a rich and deep flavour with a creamy finish.
CREAMY MUSHROOM AND THYME PASTA Serves 2
150g pasta tubes 2 Tbsp butter 1 onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, sliced 4 field mushrooms, sliced thickly 1 courgette, sliced thinly 1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme ½ cup cream Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste Parmesan to garnish
- Cook the pasta in a pot of boiling salted water as per packet instructions.
- Heat the butter in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Add the mushrooms and courgette and continue to cook until the mushrooms are soft.
- Pour in the cream, add the thyme and season generously with salt and pepper. Cook for 4 minutes until the cream boils.
- Serve on the hot pasta tubes with garnish of parmesan.