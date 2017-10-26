Creamy Mushroom & Thyme Pasta Recipe

Food & Drink

By Angela Casley
Creamy mushroom and thyme pasta. Picture / Babiche Martens

This creamy mushroom and thyme mix is perfect tossed through pasta of any kind. Thyme adds a herbaceous note that perfectly complements the mushrooms and garlic, while the parmesan and cream gives the dish a rich and deep flavour with a creamy finish.

CREAMY MUSHROOM AND THYME PASTA

Serves 2
150g pasta tubes

2 Tbsp butter

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, sliced

4 field mushrooms, sliced thickly

1 courgette, sliced thinly

1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme

½ cup cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Parmesan to garnish
  1. Cook the pasta in a pot of boiling salted water as per packet instructions.
  2. Heat the butter in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Add the mushrooms and courgette and continue to cook until the mushrooms are soft.
  3. Pour in the cream, add the thyme and season generously with salt and pepper. Cook for 4 minutes until the cream boils.
  4. Serve on the hot pasta tubes with garnish of parmesan.

