Spaghetti & Parmesan Meatballs Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
The classic Italian favourite, spaghetti and meatballs. Picture / Babiche Martens

Spaghetti and meatballs is always a winner. Here, I have combined beef and pork mince with just a few other ingredients to make them delicious. The tomato sauce with fresh basil and balsamic vinegar helps balance the flavours. A good idea, is to double the recipe and put half in the freezer for another week.

SPAGHETTI AND PARMESAN MEATBALLS

Serves 6

Meatballs

450g beef mince

45g pork mince

1 small onion, chopped finely

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 eggs

½ cup chopped parsley

½ cup grated parmesan

½ tsp salt and pepper
Tomato sauce

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 cups chopped tomatoes

¼ cup red wine

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

½ tsp brown sugar

½ cup basil leaves

400g spaghetti

1 extra cup shredded basil leaves

Extra grated parmesan to garnish
  1. For the meatballs, place the mince, onion, garlic, eggs, parsley, parmesan salt and pepper into a bowl. Mix together well and roll into golf-sized balls. Set aside.
  2. For the tomato sauce, warm the oil in a pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the tomatoes wine, balsamic, sugar and basil leaves. Bring to a simmer for 10 minutes until slightly thickened.
  3. Fry the meatballs in batches until browned and cooked through. Add to the tomato sauce.
  4. Serve over hot spaghetti with extra basil leaves and parmesan.

