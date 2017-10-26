Spaghetti and meatballs is always a winner. Here, I have combined beef and pork mince with just a few other ingredients to make them delicious. The tomato sauce with fresh basil and balsamic vinegar helps balance the flavours. A good idea, is to double the recipe and put half in the freezer for another week.
SPAGHETTI AND PARMESAN MEATBALLS
Serves 6
Meatballs 450g beef mince 45g pork mince 1 small onion, chopped finely 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 eggs ½ cup chopped parsley ½ cup grated parmesan ½ tsp salt and pepper
Tomato sauce 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, crushed 2 cups chopped tomatoes ¼ cup red wine 1 tsp balsamic vinegar ½ tsp brown sugar ½ cup basil leaves 400g spaghetti 1 extra cup shredded basil leaves Extra grated parmesan to garnish
- For the meatballs, place the mince, onion, garlic, eggs, parsley, parmesan salt and pepper into a bowl. Mix together well and roll into golf-sized balls. Set aside.
- For the tomato sauce, warm the oil in a pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the tomatoes wine, balsamic, sugar and basil leaves. Bring to a simmer for 10 minutes until slightly thickened.
- Fry the meatballs in batches until browned and cooked through. Add to the tomato sauce.
- Serve over hot spaghetti with extra basil leaves and parmesan.