Black Spaghetti With Fennel & Prosciutto

Fennel paired with colourful orange, garlic and prosciutto makes a fresh and delicious combination with black spaghetti. More of a warm salad than a hot pasta dish, this is a quick-to-prepare light meal. You’ll find black spaghetti in the health aisle at the supermarket.
Serves 4
- Cook the spaghetti as per packet instructions.
- In a frying pan, heat the oil. Add the fennel and garlic cooking for 5-8 minutes until completely soft. Set aside.
- Zest the orange then cut the remainder into segments. Toss this through the fennel. Add the lemon, olive oil and season.
- Gently mix the pasta and fennel together and place on to a platter. Place pieces of prosciutto on top and dollops of the creme fraiche. Garnish with a few fennel fronds and parmesan.
Be inspired by the good things in life. Sign up now to receive emails from Viva, and twice a week you will be sent the latest news, profiles, videos, fashion shoots, competitions and more.