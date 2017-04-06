Black Spaghetti With Fennel & Prosciutto

Fennel paired with colourful orange, garlic and prosciutto makes a fresh and delicious combination with black spaghetti. More of a warm salad than a hot pasta dish, this is a quick-to-prepare light meal. You’ll find black spaghetti in the health aisle at the supermarket.

Be inspired by the good things in life. Sign up now to receive emails from Viva, and twice a week you will be sent the latest news, profiles, videos, fashion shoots, competitions and more.