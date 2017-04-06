Food & Drink

Black Spaghetti With Fennel & Prosciutto

By Angela Casley
Viva
This warm salad is more-ish and satisfying, with a good helping of parmesan cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fennel paired with colourful orange, garlic and prosciutto makes a fresh and delicious combination with black spaghetti. More of a warm salad than a hot pasta dish, this is a quick-to-prepare light meal. You’ll find black spaghetti in the health aisle at the supermarket.

BLACK SPAGHETTI RECIPE WITH FENNEL AND PROSCIUTTO

Serves 4

150g black spaghetti

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 bulb fennel, cut lengthways, sliced thinly

3 cloves garlic, sliced

2 oranges, zest of 1

Juice of 1 lemon mixed with 2 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

100g prosciutto, cut in half

100g cream fraiche, to dollop

¼ cup shaved parmesan to serve
  1. Cook the spaghetti as per packet instructions.
  2. In a frying pan, heat the oil. Add the fennel and garlic cooking for 5-8 minutes until completely soft. Set aside.
  3. Zest the orange then cut the remainder into segments. Toss this through the fennel. Add the lemon, olive oil and season.
  4. Gently mix the pasta and fennel together and place on to a platter. Place pieces of prosciutto on top and dollops of the creme fraiche. Garnish with a few fennel fronds and parmesan.

