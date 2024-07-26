The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Greta Lee To Rihanna

Stars stepped out, but who stepped up?

In case you missed it, celebrities are either in Paris, on the Deadpool & Wolverine promo tour, or laying low (parsing brat and Kamala Harris memes like the rest of us).

The crop of cool outfits out there this week was rather low-yield. So, what looks landed?

Things that were unfussy but still with a bit of flair: interesting denim, well-cut suits, and a nod — just a nod mind you — to tradition.

Greta Lee

A great look on Greta Lee – an ambassador for the brand and star of their latest campaign — and the cut of these jeans is great. Are they too long? Yes. Are disproportionate garments a signature of Jonathan Anderson’s work? Absolutely. There have been some nice faded blues from Loewe recently (we saw some on Jeff Goldblum a few weeks ago) and it’s a combination of soft and sturdy that feels quite reassuring right now.

Rosalía attends Prelude to the Olympics at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Rosalía

Co-hosting the Olympic Games prelude event, Rosalía is wearing Dior — she’s recently been named a face of the house — and looked fittingly romantic. I would liked to have seen this over more foundational underwear (a girdle or cantilevered bra) for a bit of contrast, but a girl’s got to be comfortable.

Colman Domingo dressed for a screening of Sing Sing. Photo / @waymanandmicah Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Colman Domingo

A regular face in this column and rightly so. This is a nice break from Colman Domingo’s Louis Vuitton appearances. It’s Marni, and a beautifully cut suit — high-rise with a good drape, without being baggy or losing form. Cut is key after all. He’s styled, as usual, by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.

Aaron Aujila and Emily Adams Bode Aujila attend Prelude to the Olympics at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Aaron Aujila and Emily Adams Bode Aujla

The Bode Aujlas are looking very, well, Bode ahead of the Olympics. A great example of couple-dressing and nodding to a theme without looking completely costumey.

Rihanna in the Flat Iron District in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Rihanna

Yeah, this is great.

Emma Gleason is the deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland.

More star style Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Profiles, insights, and analysis on fame and fashion.

Daniel Craig has channelled a quirkier side to his character in a shoot for luxury brand Loewe. Is this who he really was all along?

The coolest looks at Wimbledon, from Charli XCX to Dave Grohl. All the action from off the court.

Red carpet rewind: Emma Stone’s most striking outfits. As her latest film, Kinds of Kindness, hits New Zealand cinemas this week, we take a look back at the actor’s star style.

Fashion and politics: Jill Biden’s dress makes a post-debate statement. At a rally in North Carolina, the US First Lady’s frock said it all.

The delightful delusion of the Marc Jacobs fall 2024 show. The famous designer was determined to dress his models like surreal dolls in his cartoonish show.