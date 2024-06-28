The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Serena Williams To Jeremy Allen White

Fashion week, film premieres and a French-themed extravaganza from Vogue.

It feels like celebrities are dressing up more than down these days, with fashion leaning more towards tradition and extravagance. Perhaps it’s reactionary or a play for attention (or luxury brands asserting value) but when done well it feels refreshing. Plus it’s cool to make an effort. So here’s a crisp, sparkly cocktail of looks from warmer climes to wrap up the week.

Anna Wintour, Serena Williams and Teyana Taylor

Thom Browne always has a powerhouse front row. Last time Anna was placed next to Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah, and at this week’s haute couture show her seatmates were Serena Williams and Teyana Taylor, both wearing jaunty outfits from the American designer. Serena’s dress features the brand’s famous dog motif, inspired by Thom’s dachshund Hector.

Jeff Goldblum dressed for the Loewe spring-summer 2025 menswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo / @jeffgoldblum

Jeff Goldblum

A Jeff Goldblum appearance is always a treat: the man loves clothes. He’s at Loewe spring-summer 2025 menswear show in Paris, clad in an artfully faded canvas ensemble. There’s a sense of time to it — fitting for someone who’s been in the industry and public eye for decades — and the softness is bolstered by the suede shoes. They’re a cartoonish spin on classic Clarks Wallabees, and the socks are cute too.

Kiera Knightly attends Chanel’s fall-winter 2024 Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Supplied

Keira Knightly

A longtime Chanel ambassador — Keira was the face of Coco Mademoiselle from 2006 until last year — here she’s at the luxury brand’s haute couture show, its first without Virginie Viard. This dress is really lovely: romantic with an air of ballet (it also has pockets, apparently). Fabulous ruffle. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Yseult attends the Dior Haute Couture fall-winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / AP

Yseult

My favourite from Cannes Film Festival, the French singer and model was at Dior’s show wearing another favourite of mine; a waistcoat, shirt and tie combination.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the Serpentine Summer Party in London. Photo / AP

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Shimmering, shimmying Prada on actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw in London. She works with Leith Clark — a name you might remember as the founder of Lula magazine.

Alex Wolff (left), Djimon Hounsou, Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn attend the Paramount Pictures premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One at New York's AMC Lincoln Square on June 26. Photo / AP

Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn

Now this is harmonious without hitting you over the head with a group theme. The stars are walking the red carpet for their prequel’s premiere, and everyone looks great. Lupita is wearing Prada, with well-matched jewellery by De Beers. Her co-stars are suited up yet far from staid, with Alex in brooch-adorned velvet; Djimon in elegantly cut ecru; and Joseph wearing a surprising, successful combination of silk and needlecord.

Ayo Edebiri arrives at the premiere of The Bear season three at the El Capitan Theatre on June 25 in Los Angeles. Photo / AP Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Ayo Edebiri

Another star in Loewe this week was Ayo Edebiri. She’s been seen in a slew of great looks recently as promotion for The Bear picked up speed. This flouncy floral number is for the season three premiere in LA.

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge arrive at Vogue World Paris. Photo / AP

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge

It wasn’t only designers showing in the French capital, Vogue World Paris took place this week too; a spectacle of designer fashion, dance — choreographed by New Zealander Parris Goebel — and sporting references. Alexa and Tom made a case for couple dressing without the cringe factor. The his-and-hers rosettes are cute and cool; so are her gloves, and his New Wave vibe. Alexa’s wearing Viktor & Rolf, styled by Harry Lambert, who also dressed Diane Kruger, Joey King (more on her later), Symone, Cara Delevingne and Jeremy O. Harris.

Nile Rodgers attends the Chanel Haute Couture fall-winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Nile Rodgers

Also looking fabulous at Chanel was Nile Rodgers. The Grammy-winning co-founder of Chic — he’s also behind anthems like I’m Coming Out and Like a Virgin — looks sublime in this floral suit. As with Keira, Nile has a relationship with the brand, modelling its sunglasses for a 2023 eyewear campaign.

Mariacarla Boscono and Marialucas Dalla Patti attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture fall-winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Mariacarla Boscono and Marialucas Dalla Patti

Remember that baby from Givenchy’s spring-summer 2023 campaign? She’s now old enough to go to Paris Fashion Week with her famous mother, and what a pair they make in matching satin sailor hats by Gaultier. Model Mariacarla Boscono wasn’t the only name to make it a family affair; Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts and Maya Rudolph all brought their daughters to Balenciaga.

Jeremy Allen White attends the premiere for The Bear season three in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

More summer suits, this time on Jeremy Allen White. Hot off his headline-grabbing underwear campaign for Calvin Klein, he’s wearing the brand for the premiere of The Bear’s third season.

Joey King arrives at Vogue World Paris. Photo / AP

Joey King

Camp! Cute! This is Givenchy, and I always have time for white pumps and hosiery.

Alexis Stone attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture fall-winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week on June 26. Photo / Supplied

Alexis Stone

We started with one editrix and we’ll end with another; appearance artist Alexis Stone’s brilliantly on-the-nose Miranda Priestly look for Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show. C’est chic indeed.

More star style

Profiles, insights, and analysis on fame and fashion.

The coolest looks at Cannes Film Festival 2024. From Bella Hadid to Demi Moore, stars express themselves in the south of France in headline-grabbing looks, showing the power of fashion.

Grace Coddington on the secrets of reinventing yourself. “Listening” is one of the most important things you can do.

Zoë Kravitz is the first ambassador for New Zealand jeweller Jessica McCormack. The actor has gone from client and friend to collaborator and muse for the brand.

Greta Gerwig’s greatest looks. From indie ingenue to the Barbie juggernaut and jury president at Cannes, we consider Greta Gerwig’s style evolution.

Barbra Streisand talks style. Something she’s had long before the advent of the celebrity stylist.

Chloe Sevigny finds middle age ‘tricky’. New York’s eternal “it” girl still finds time to stay relevant, even on the cusp of 50.