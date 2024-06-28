Advertisement
Film review: A Quiet Place: Day One — a bold, innovative, heart-in-throat chiller

Daily Telegraph UK
By Robbie Collin
3 mins to read
Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong'o in a scene from A Quiet Place: Day One. Photo / AP

Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong'o in a scene from A Quiet Place: Day One. Photo / AP

Silence is still golden in Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn’s alien invasion prequel but make sure you see it with an audience.

Far too many blockbusters these days get bogged down in exposition, so there is something to be said for a big summer film whose entire premise can be captured by a terrified man grabbing its heroine by the shoulders and saying “shhh”.

Said moment occurs roughly 15 minutes into A Quiet Place: Day One — although for those familiar with the franchise, even this is probably surplus to requirements. As in the 2018 and 2020 instalments, blind aliens with pin-sharp hearing and pincers are ravaging Earth, making steak tartare of any human who emits a sound. The first two chapters centred on a young family, led by John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, surviving in the wilderness — but this third wipes the slate, and in doing so offers a radical new treatment of the series’ strong but arguably played-out concept.

Following a brief scene-setting prologue, there are perhaps two further scenes in the entire film in which dialogue plays a meaningful role.

Lupita Nyong'o in a scene from A Quiet Place: Day One. Photo / AP
Lupita Nyong'o in a scene from A Quiet Place: Day One. Photo / AP
Beyond that, all communication comes in the form of pointing, anxious and/or petrified looks, and the odd note, hastily scribbled. And of course that expository shhh too, delivered by Djimon Hounsou, whom we briefly catch en route to the events of A Quiet Place: Part II.

The new setting is New York, where Lupita Nyong’o’s Sam and Joseph Quinn’s Eric, a poet/cancer patient and law student respectively, get caught up in the initial chaos and carnage when the aliens arrive. So, too, does Sam’s pet cat Frodo, who has a larger and more complex role than any other human in the film. Fortunately, it’s not a big miaower.

Djimon Hounsou in a scene from A Quiet Place: Day One. Photo / AP
Djimon Hounsou in a scene from A Quiet Place: Day One. Photo / AP

This trio do their best to survive from moment to moment in the wreckage of Manhattan: that’s all there is for them to do, and all the film cares about anyway. A Quiet Place: Day One was written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, of 2021′s excellent Nicolas Cage truffle-hunting thriller Pig, and it feels like the best possible result of a conversation that began “if we’re really going to do another of these, we’d better make it worthwhile”.

And they did. The film is about as bold and innovative as a third franchise entry can be, which may not be desperately, but is more than enough to keep viewers’ hearts at constant throat altitude.

Structurally, it feels less like a film than a great video game, with a setting that slowly evolves from scene to scene (or perhaps level to level) and a constant, itchily compelling sense of progress being made. Nyong’o is above and beyond outstanding here — as previously seen in Jordan Peele’s Us, expressions of gut-wrenching terror are a forte. But British rising star Quinn holds his own impressively, and a late scene between the two in a deserted bar is so touchingly and delicately played, you almost forget the man-eating aliens scuttling around outside.

As before, the act of watching with an audience is part of the fun, with each pin-drop-silent sequence playing as a challenge to viewers to maintain their collective hush at all costs. This is the pleasant surprise of the summer so far. See it. Don’t bring crisps.

