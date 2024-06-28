Silence is still golden in Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn’s alien invasion prequel — but make sure you see it with an audience.
Far too many blockbusters these days get bogged down in exposition, so there is something to be said for a big summer film whose entire premise can be captured by a terrified man grabbing its heroine by the shoulders and saying “shhh”.
Said moment occurs roughly 15 minutes into A Quiet Place: Day One — although for those familiar with the franchise, even this is probably surplus to requirements. As in the 2018 and 2020 instalments, blind aliens with pin-sharp hearing and pincers are ravaging Earth, making steak tartare of any human who emits a sound. The first two chapters centred on a young family, led by John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, surviving in the wilderness — but this third wipes the slate, and in doing so offers a radical new treatment of the series’ strong but arguably played-out concept.
Following a brief scene-setting prologue, there are perhaps two further scenes in the entire film in which dialogue plays a meaningful role.