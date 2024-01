The best fun with numbers!

There's also Codecracker and Crosswords to test yourself!

Sudoku is simple to learn but the challenges never end. These highly addictive puzzles only require a bit of logical thinking - no arithmetic!In any Sudoku puzzle each row, column and 3x3 box of nine squares must contain the numbers 1-9 with none of the numbers repeated in any row, column or 3x3 box.