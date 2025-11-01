We’re excited to launch a new way to experience the New Zealand Herald’s award-winning journalism - audio articles.
Starting Monday, March 17, 2025, readers can engage with some of our content through text-to-speech (TTS) technology - an automated voice designed and trained with a special focus on accurate te reo Māori pronunciation.
Initially available for select world section articles, we aim to expand this feature across more sections and stories soon.
While we’re continuously refining it, occasional errors may occur.
You can report any errors via an email to nzhvoice@nzme.co.nz and we will investigate them.