It was an action-packed opening inning between the two sides and tournament favourites.

New Zealand Black Sox captain Cole Evans sent a rise ball over the fence against Japan in the top of the first inning, on Sunday. Photo / WBSC

New Zealand’s bats came out hot, forcing a change in Japan’s pitching rotation just four batters in, with the Black Sox scoring four runs in the top of the first.

Veteran Ben Enoka got things started with a walk before advancing to second on a deep fly ball by Jerome Raemaki. An error on the transfer allowed Enoka to move to third.

Black Sox captain Cole Evans then sent a rise ball over centre field, scoring two runs, to give New Zealand the early momentum.

Batting .400 so far in the tournament with two home runs, outfielder Reilly Makea continued the pressure with a hard single through to left field, forcing Japan to make an early pitching change.

Ace pitcher for Japan, Hiroki Ikeda, who has pitched 21.1 innings this tournament with 28 strike-outs, was brought in to replace starter Fuga Nagai.

Ikeda struck out Thomas Enoka in his first at-bat but couldn’t contain the strong Black Sox line-up for long.

First baseman Seth Gibson crushed a moon-shot home run to extend the lead to 4-0.

Jerome Raemaki. Photo / WBSC

Starting on the mound for Aotearoa, New Zealand was young lefty Liam Potts, with catcher Te Wera Bishop calling the shots.

Japan responded immediately in the bottom of the first, with a lead-off home run by Tei Hamamoto.

They capitalised on a New Zealand error and a stand-up double from Kazuya Toriyama to bring the score to 4-2.

The Black Sox maintained pressure through the middle innings. Jerome Raemaki - who won the Black Sox their game against the US on Saturday - stepped up and delivered a deep shot to left field for a sacrifice fly, bringing a run home and extending the lead to 5-2.

New Zealand extended their lead in the fourth as veteran Ben Enoka launched a solo home run over centre field, making it 6-2.

Japan responded in the bottom of the fourth, narrowing the gap to 6-3 after a lead-off single and an RBI triple to the outfield by Taiyo Kataoka.

Black Sox pitcher Pita Rona, son of Brad Rona - a four-time Black Sox world champion. Photo / WBSC

Pita Rona would replace Potts on the mound for the Black Sox, holding a strong Japanese side to 0 runs.

In the sixth, the Black Sox added a crucial insurance run.

Third basemen Rhys Evans smashed a lead-off double and was later brought home on a sacrifice fly from Reilly Makea, extending the lead to 7-3.

This was a key moment in their bid to improve their TQB.

Seth Gibson added his second home run of the game in the seventh, pushing the score to 8-3.

This clutch of an at-bat would mark Gibson as the WBSC Player of the Day.

Thomas Enoka. Photo / WBSC

What New Zealand’s 8-3 win over Japan meant for the Super Round

With the Black Sox beating Japan 8-3, all three teams - New Zealand, Japan and Venezuela - finished the Super Round with identical 2-1 records.

Because each team has beaten one and lost to another, head-to-head results cannot break the tie.

Instead, the tournament format uses the TQB system to decide who advances through to the final.

TQB measures how efficiently teams score and prevent runs. It is calculated by subtracting average runs allowed per inning from average runs scored per inning, in games between the tied teams.

New Zealand’s earlier 7-2 loss to Venezuela hurt their TQB. However, their 8-3 win over Japan helped boost their position and gave them the upper hand over Japan.

The Black Sox will take on Venezuela in the final on Monday at 8am NZT, which you can watch via gametime.sport.