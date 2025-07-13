Black Sox captain Cole Evans then sent a rise ball over centre field, scoring two runs, to give New Zealand the early momentum.
Batting .400 so far in the tournament with two home runs, outfielder Reilly Makea continued the pressure with a hard single through to left field, forcing Japan to make an early pitching change.
Ace pitcher for Japan, Hiroki Ikeda, who has pitched 21.1 innings this tournament with 28 strike-outs, was brought in to replace starter Fuga Nagai.
Ikeda struck out Thomas Enoka in his first at-bat but couldn’t contain the strong Black Sox line-up for long.
First baseman Seth Gibson crushed a moon-shot home run to extend the lead to 4-0.
Starting on the mound for Aotearoa, New Zealand was young lefty Liam Potts, with catcher Te Wera Bishop calling the shots.
Japan responded immediately in the bottom of the first, with a lead-off home run by Tei Hamamoto.
They capitalised on a New Zealand error and a stand-up double from Kazuya Toriyama to bring the score to 4-2.
The Black Sox maintained pressure through the middle innings. Jerome Raemaki - who won the Black Sox their game against the US on Saturday - stepped up and delivered a deep shot to left field for a sacrifice fly, bringing a run home and extending the lead to 5-2.
New Zealand extended their lead in the fourth as veteran Ben Enoka launched a solo home run over centre field, making it 6-2.