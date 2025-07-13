Advertisement
New Zealand / Crime

Brian Waru found guilty of child cruelty over puppy beheadings, sentence cut on appeal

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
A man made two young children watch as he beheaded puppies with an axe but denied he ever did it. However, Brian Herbert Waru was found guilty of other crimes and sent to prison. Photo / 123rf

A man forced two children to watch as he cut off puppies’ heads with an axe.

Brian Herbert Waru also hung the pet dog, Patch, by a rope from a tree and told one of the girls he had shot her dog, Barney, in the eye and head.

Harming the

