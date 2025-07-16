She explained that uterine fibroids “can range from the size of a pea to as large as a melon”, and “can cause heavy menstrual bleeding and anaemia, pelvic pain, frequent urination, and complications with pregnancy”.
One of the slides on The Wild Robot star’s post noted that, while some women “have no symptoms at all”, others will “experience debilitating effects”.
Nyong’o pointed out that people “speak so little” about the health issue, despite fibroids affecting 8 out of 10 black women, and 7 out of 10 white women.
“When we reach puberty, we’re taught periods mean pain, and that pain is simply part of being a woman.
“I started talking about my experience privately, and I realised so many women are going through this.
“We’re struggling alone with something that affects us most. No more suffering in silence! We need to stop treating this massive issue like a series of unfortunate coincidences.
“We must reject the normalisation of female pain.
“I envision a future with early education for teenagers, better screening protocols, robust prevention research, and less invasive treatment for uterine fibroids.
“Let’s study women’s health and prioritise this chronic condition that has never been comprehensively examined.”
Nyong’o, who also appeared in A Quiet Place: Day One, encouraged her fans to read the caption to the lengthy post, which explained more about Fibroid Awareness Month and revealed that she had called on members of the US Congress to table a “package of uterine fibroid Congressional bills”, as well as teaming up with the Foundation For Women’s Health to launch the FWH x Lupita Nyong’o Uterine Fibroid Research Grant.
She wrote: “We deserve better. It’s time to demand it. Silence serves no one!”