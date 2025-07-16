Lupita Nyong’o revealed her uterine fibroids diagnosis after suffering in silence for over a decade. Photo / Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o revealed her uterine fibroids diagnosis after suffering in silence for over a decade. Photo / Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o has revealed her uterine fibroids diagnosis after “suffering in silence” for more than a decade.

The 42-year-old actor was diagnosed with the illness, in which non-cancerous growths develop in or around the uterus, 11 years ago. Now she has opened up in a bid to encourage more people to talk about women’s health issues.

She wrote on Instagram over a series of photos: “In March 2014, I won an Academy Award. That same year, I discovered I had uterine fibroids. 30 fibroids.

“I had surgery to remove them. I asked my doctor if I could do anything to prevent them from recurring.

“She said: ‘You can’t. It’s only a matter of time until they grow again.’ ”