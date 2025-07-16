Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lupita Nyong’o reveals uterine fibroids diagnosis and calls for change

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Lupita Nyong’o revealed her uterine fibroids diagnosis after suffering in silence for over a decade. Photo / Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o revealed her uterine fibroids diagnosis after suffering in silence for over a decade. Photo / Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o has revealed her uterine fibroids diagnosis after “suffering in silence” for more than a decade.

The 42-year-old actor was diagnosed with the illness, in which non-cancerous growths develop in or around the uterus, 11 years ago. Now she has opened up in a bid to encourage more people

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save