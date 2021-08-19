Movie review: Pig, a mouth-watering proposition

Nicolas Cage in a scene from his movie Pig.

Nicolas Cage delivers his most subtle performance in years in this touching and flavourful food-centric film.

Cage plays Robin Feld, formerly a top chef, now a scruffy loner living a solitary life in the woods with his beloved truffle pig. When he is hit over the head and his porcine pal is stolen, Feld is forced to re-engage with the restaurant world he long ago walked away from.

With the help of his young truffle dealer Amir (Old's Alex Wolff, who has an amusing chemistry with Cage), Feld doggedly follows his nose through the Portland culinary scene hoping to recover his pig.

When the trailer first came out, the bare bones of the story and Cage's presence in the lead resulted in the film initially being perceived to be something along the lines of John Wick. But while there is one scene involving an underground fight club for restaurant workers, this is in no way an action movie. It's a sensitive drama about grief. And food. My gosh, the food.

Each section of the film is titled for a certain meal, and you'll swear you can actually smell those dishes as they are prepared on screen. It's literally mouth-watering. Whatever you do, don't see this on an empty stomach.

Following a decade of flaring his eyes maniacally in a variety of over-the-top roles, Cage re-embraces his mellower side and delivers a heartbreaking and understated performance that reminds us why he's an Oscar-winning actor.

There aren't a lot of great food movies, but this definitely belongs in the canon. It brings to mind Big Night (1996) in the way it uses food as a vehicle for exploring extreme human emotions. It also offers up casually scathing commentary on modern food trends. You'll walk away more than satiated.

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Running time: 91 minutes

Rating: M (Violence & offensive language)

Verdict: A sincere and affecting character study.