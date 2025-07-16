Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, underwent quintuple bypass surgery last month and is now recovering. Photo / Getty Images
Taylor Swift’s father Scott has undergone major heart surgery.
A spokesperson for the US singer-songwriter confirmed that Scott had quintuple bypass surgery last month and is now recovering from the procedure.
Scott’s wife of 37 years, Andrea Swift, has been by his side through the surgery and recovery process, alongwith Taylor and her brother Austin.
Taylor Swift has often discussed the close relationship she has with her parents and revealed that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer in 2015.
She wrote on social media site Tumblr at the time: “I’m writing to you with an update I wish I wasn’t giving you, but it’s important and I’m used to sharing important events in my life with you.
“Usually when things happen to me, I process them and then write music about how I feel, and you hear it much later. This is something my family and I thought you should about now.”
The 35-year-old singer continued: “I’d like to keep details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know. She wanted you to know why she may not be at as many shows this tour. She’s got an important battle to fight.”