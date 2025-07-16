Advertisement
Taylor Swift’s dad is recovering from major heart surgery

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, underwent quintuple bypass surgery last month and is now recovering. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s father Scott has undergone major heart surgery.

A spokesperson for the US singer-songwriter confirmed that Scott had quintuple bypass surgery last month and is now recovering from the procedure.

Scott’s wife of 37 years, Andrea Swift, has been by his side through the surgery and recovery process, along

