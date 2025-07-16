On their feet! The crowd at Gibbston Valley Winery in January, soaking up the sun, the rain and everything that Cold Chisel offered. Photo / Robert Hambling
The popular Gibbston Valley Summer Concert will move from Queenstown to a purpose-built outdoor arena in Wānaka.
The new venue in the Three Parks area will be open in time to host the gig over summer, concert organisers Greenstone Entertainment said.
This year’s Summer Concert Tourin Gibbston Valley, whichincluded performances by Bic Runga, Icehouse, Everclear and Cold Chisel, is estimated to have generated around $12 million in economic benefits to the region.
The newly announced Three Parks Outdoor Arena will host the annual concert for the next five years.
“We’re absolutely delighted to have secured Three Parks Outdoor Arena as our new home for the next five years,” Greenstone Entertainment founder and CEO Amanda Calvert said.
Developer Allan Dippie described the future arena as “a true outdoor amphitheatre experience like no other”.
“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Greenstone Entertainment for the 2026 concert. Their impeccable track record for putting on world-class events that attract major international artists has made this joint venture an easy decision.”
Dates and a full line-up for the 2026 Greenstone Summer Concert tour will be announced in the coming weeks.
The event, a regular fixture in the South Island summer calendar, has been running for 15 years at the Gibbston Valley winery.
About 15,000 people attended the last Summer Concert at Gibbston Valley in January.
The announcement that the event would move from the area was made earlier this year, as new developments on the Gibbston Valley property meant it was no longer able to host an event of such size.
At the time, Calvert said the concert organisers were working with Queenstown Lakes District Council and private individuals to secure a new, suitable location.
The new venue is about an hour’s drive from Queenstown.