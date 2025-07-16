On their feet! The crowd at Gibbston Valley Winery in January, soaking up the sun, the rain and everything that Cold Chisel offered. Photo / Robert Hambling

The popular Gibbston Valley Summer Concert will move from Queenstown to a purpose-built outdoor arena in Wānaka.

The new venue in the Three Parks area will be open in time to host the gig over summer, concert organisers Greenstone Entertainment said.

This year’s Summer Concert Tour in Gibbston Valley, which included performances by Bic Runga, Icehouse, Everclear and Cold Chisel, is estimated to have generated around $12 million in economic benefits to the region.

The newly announced Three Parks Outdoor Arena will host the annual concert for the next five years.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have secured Three Parks Outdoor Arena as our new home for the next five years,” Greenstone Entertainment founder and CEO Amanda Calvert said.