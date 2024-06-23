The Bear is returning for a third season - Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach discuss the show and their characters ahead of its release on June 27. Photo / FX

Award-winning television series The Bear returns for a new season next week, promising to bring more heat and chaos to Carmy’s Chicago kitchen. What’s in store for viewers?

The third season of FX’s beloved comedy-drama series only finished filming a few weeks ago, but The Bear will be returning to Disney+ right where it left off next week on June 27.

The show follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by 33-year-old Jeremy Allen White), the award-winning chef who unexpectedly returns home to Chicago to take over his family’s restaurant after the tragic death of his older brother.

Fans have been following Carmy, chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and the rest of his kitchen team (Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliot) for the past two seasons as he’s attempted to redefine the humble restaurant The Beef into a success story, all while grappling with personal struggles, financial debts, kitchen dynamics and angry customers.

The Bear has been a top contender in the past two awards seasons and received widespread praise from critics, who have lauded the show for its fast-paced, stress-inducing depiction of an all-too-familiar hospitality environment and the work of the ensemble cast.

White said he’d only received the screener the day before he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert during the weekend, but he admitted to having watched seven episodes of the new season in “one sitting” in the interview.

He said that he doesn’t usually like to watch his own acting, but The Bear’s creator Chris Storer and the rest of the team encouraged him to see what they created together.

“I have a very hard time watching myself on camera. I don’t do it. I don’t like it. It’s very difficult for me. But I have to say, I started watching the screener. I usually wait a very long time or I don’t watch at all,” White said.

He explained that Storer “keeps messing with what the structure of television can be. Season one was so different to season two, and season three is even stranger and more kind of joyful and anxiety-ridden.”

The end of season two was left on a cliffhanger with Carmy having a fight with his “cousin” or longtime friend Richie (Moss-Bachrach) and breaking up with Claire (Molly Gordon) while remaining trapped in the restaurant’s walk-in refrigerator.

While White remained tightlipped about what the new season would entail, he said to Stephen Colbert: “I get out. I get out of the fridge, which is good.”

White has cemented a name for himself through the show and has won a Primetime Emmy, two Golden Globes, and several other awards for his work over the past two seasons.

Moss-Bachrach also opened up about the direction his character Richie was going to take in the new season in an appearance on The Daily Show.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear. Photo / FX

“I think for Richie, he’s become aware that there’s a path for him to find purpose and live a maybe fuller life, a richer life, in a way,” Moss-Bachrach said. “But just because he’s aware of that path doesn’t mean that he’s cruising up to the top.”

“When he’s yelled for 46 years, you know I think it’s hard to maybe [retire] the outdoor voice,” he noted.

However, when asked if he enjoyed playing the tough Chicago local, Moss-Bachrach said, “Yeah,” adding that he was drawn to the character.

All ten episodes of The Bear season 3 will be released on June 27 on Disney+.



