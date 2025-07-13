“Again, quite humbling, because there were some fabulous conductors here and to receive that award was a real honour.”
Squire has served as choir director since 2011 and was himself a choir member between 1985 and 1991.
Choirs Aotearoa NZ chief executive Arne Hermann, who is travelling the choir, praised the choir’s performance of waiata, calling them “a taonga” that the judges referred to as “the true spirit of Aotearoa”.
“For us, coming from the other side of the world, representing our beautiful country and the people of Aotearoa … this win is just unbelievable," Hermann added.