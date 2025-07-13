“I am so proud of them, they have done a fabulous job.”

The New Zealand Youth Choir won the "Choir of the World" award at the 2025 Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in Wales.

During the ceremony in Wales, which took place this morning (NZT), Squire - who is stepping down as director following the tour - was also crowned the “Most Inspiring Conductor”.

Asked about his own accolade, Squire said it was “pretty amazing” to have won both.

“Again, quite humbling, because there were some fabulous conductors here and to receive that award was a real honour.”

Squire has served as choir director since 2011 and was himself a choir member between 1985 and 1991.

Choirs Aotearoa NZ chief executive Arne Hermann, who is travelling the choir, praised the choir’s performance of waiata, calling them “a taonga” that the judges referred to as “the true spirit of Aotearoa”.

“For us, coming from the other side of the world, representing our beautiful country and the people of Aotearoa … this win is just unbelievable," Hermann added.

The NZ Youth Choir celebrates on-stage after their win.

The impressive result comes fresh off the back of the homegrown choir’s win at the European Choir Games in Aarhus, Denmark.

Last week, the NZYC were awarded the Grand Prix of Nations after scoring 97.50 out of a possible 100 points in the Folklore section of the Games.

The European Choir Games is likened to the Olympic Games of choral music, with 130 choirs and 6000 participants from 35 countries travelling to Denmark to compete.

At the time, Hermann said it was the choir’s “magic mix of waiata and songs from the Pacific” that swayed the judges in their favour.

The NZ Youth Choir consists of a mixed chorus of 50 young singers who audition nationally for a three-year membership.

Members must be aged between 18 and 25 at the time of their audition and are given conductor tutelage and vocal training if successful.

