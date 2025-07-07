The European Choir Games invites non-professional choirs around the world to participate, offering “a fair and realistic competition to experienced competitive choirs as well as to choirs with relatively little international experience”.

To compete in the Grand Prix of Nations section, however, choirs must have international competitive experience and “proven their abilities in international choral competitions”.

MP for Nelson, Rachel Boyack was among those congratulating the choir on their win, commenting on Facebook “So proud!!!”.

NZYC scored 96.25 in the other category it competed in, the Musica Sacra a cappella, earning them second place and a Gold Medal - Top Level award.

This is the NZ Youth Choir’s first European tour since before the pandemic. The choir will now travel to Wales to compete in the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod. The choir previously won the Choir of the World award at the competition in 1999.

The choir gathers talented young singers aged 18–25 in a three-year membership that includes conductor tutelage and vocal training, culminating in an international tour.

On their way to Denmark the choir stopped in Singapore where they performed at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore in July 2025.

This tour is also the last to take place under the direction of choir director David Squire who will step down after the tour. Squire has directed the choir since 2011 and was himself a choir member between 1985 and 1991.

In July 2024, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland hosted the World Choir Games, the biggest choral competition and festival in the world. More than 11,000 singers from 42 countries travelled to Auckland to compete, take part in workshops, and perform concerts.

Winners of the European Choir Games and Grand Prix of Nations Aarhus 2025:

Winners of the Open Competition:

Children’s Choirs: Kajetán, Czech Republic - conducted by Anna-Marie Lahodová & Zuzana Kuncová

Chamber Choirs: Coro Kem B‘ix, Costa Rica - conducted by Fredy Batzibal Tujal

Musica Sacra a cappella: South Denmark Female Choir, Denmark - conducted by Mette Rasmussen

Pop, Jazz, Show Choirs: WondAros, Denmark - conducted by Søren Detlefsen

Folklore with accompaniment: Kajetán, Czech Republic - conducted by Anna-Marie Lahodová & Zuzana Kuncová

Champions of the European Choir Games:

Children’s Choirs: Lagidze Choir, Georgia - conducted by Magdana Matitaishvili

Chamber Choirs: MannSingt! - male vocal ensemble, Germany - conducted by Manuel Knoll

Musica Sacra a cappella: Youth Choir Aarhus U, Denmark - conducted by Jonas Rasmussen

Pop, Jazz, Show Choirs: Youth Choir Aarhus U, Denmark - conducted by Jonas Rasmussen

Winners of the Grand Prix of Nations Aarhus 2025

Children’s Choirs: Kajetán, Czech Republic - conducted by Anna-Marie Lahodová & Zuzana Kuncová

Chamber Choirs: Ohana, Bulgaria - conducted by Dimitar Kostantzaliev

Musica Sacra a cappella: Youth Choir Aarhus U, Denmark - conducted by Jonas Rasmussen

Pop, Jazz, Show Choirs: Youth Choir Aarhus U, Denmark - conducted by Jonas Rasmussen

Folklore a cappella: NZ Youth Choir, NZ - conducted by David Squire