Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The World Choir Games becomes a television series

Richard Betts
By
Music & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Kaitāia Community Voices at the 2024 World Choir Games. Photo / Ihaka Korewha

“He’s a cocky little shit,” says Dr Opeloge Ah Sam affectionately in episode one of Choir Games. Ah Sam’s mild opprobrium is directed at Kees, a 17-year-old mechanic who happens to have an attractive tenor voice that the choir director, known to all as Ope, is trying to slip into

