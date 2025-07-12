Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

NZ Listener’s Songs of the Week: Six60 and Estère’s overseas collaborations, and a Lucy Lawless sampler

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Estère and Hilltop Hoods with Matiu Walters of Six60. Photos / Paascalino Schaller / Ashlee Jones.

Estère and Hilltop Hoods with Matiu Walters of Six60. Photos / Paascalino Schaller / Ashlee Jones.

Never Coming Home

By Hilltop Hoods featuring Six60

Warning: This week’s playlist starts off at the gym, heads to the club, then winds up at home, lying on the couch, slightly glum. First up is this collaboration between the veteran Australian hip-hop outfit and NZ market leader Six60

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener