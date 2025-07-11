Tami Neilson’s Neon Cowgirl reviewed – her time to shine

Tami Neilson: In the driver’s seat. Photo / Alexia King Stone.

Graham Reid is an NZ journalist, author, broadcaster and arts educator. His website, Elsewhere, provides features and reports on music, film, travel and other cultural issues.

Local hero makes a bid for international recognition.

It appears “world famous in New Zealand” Tami Neilson’s time has come in that long-sought American market. She’s touring with Willie Nelson following her duet with him on the poignant Beyond the Stars and her Neilson Sings Nelson tribute album.

Neon Cowgirl – all Neilson originals or co-writes – punches home right from the orchestrated opener Foolish Heart with the cloud-piercing drama of Roy Orbison, an influence also discernible in One Less Heart.

Salvation Mountain is the high-energy, boot-kickin’ country-rock offspring of Chuck Berry’s Too Much Monkey Business and Neilson’s own breathless Big Boss Mama. Borrow My Boots is a rollicking banjo-fuelled country-rocker of female empowerment; Loneliness of Love is a piano ballad and You’re Gonna Fall arrives out of the desert on twanging guitar as singer JD McPherson becomes the Lee Hazlewood to her Nancy Sinatra.

Love Someone is stirring amped-up swamp-funk, Keep On is Southern Gothic storytelling with a soaring, soulful finale.

The moving title track featuring co-writer Neil Finn plays to Neilson’s reclaiming of women’s contribution in country music and aspirations for herself and other women in the genre.

It also refers to Nashville’s neon cowboy near Ernest Tubb’s record shop, her desire to also be up there in lights, and the cowboy that was above Kean’s jean shop on Auckland’s Queen Street.

The latter appeared on the cover of the 1987 Neon Cowboy album by Al Hunter who – along with the Warratahs – made country popular before the 1990s stadium rock of Garth Brooks and “hat acts”, and Americana singer-songwriters before Taylor Swift.

So Neon Cowgirl arrives as part of a personal and cultural continuum, and as Tami Neilson’s impressive calling card to that American audience she deserves.

This album is available digitally, on CD and on vinyl.

Tour dates: Opera House, Wellington, October 3; Aotea Centre, Auckland, October 4; Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch, October 11; Theatre Royal, Nelson, October 12; Arts Festival, Tauranga, October 24.