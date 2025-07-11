Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Reviews

Tami Neilson’s Neon Cowgirl reviewed – her time to shine

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

Tami Neilson: In the driver’s seat. Photo / Alexia King Stone.

Tami Neilson: In the driver’s seat. Photo / Alexia King Stone.

Graham Reid
Review by Graham Reid
Graham Reid is an NZ journalist, author, broadcaster and arts educator. His website, Elsewhere, provides features and reports on music, film, travel and other cultural issues.
Learn more

Local hero makes a bid for international recognition.

It appears “world famous in New Zealand” Tami Neilson’s time has come in that long-sought American market. She’s touring with Willie Nelson following her duet with him on the poignant Beyond the Stars and her Neilson Sings Nelson tribute album.

Neon – all Neilson originals or co-writes – punches home right from the orchestrated opener Foolish Heart with the cloud-piercing drama of Roy Orbison, an influence also discernible in One Less Heart.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener