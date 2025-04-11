Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

US bluegrass star Billy Strings rides his success all the way to NZ

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Billy Strings cuts bluegrass with heavy metal. Photo / Getty Images

Billy Strings cuts bluegrass with heavy metal. Photo / Getty Images

The boy’s life rolled out like a bleak American black and white film set in OxyContin County, Kentucky, where fiddlers play on the back porch and fentanyl is the currency.

His father died when he was two, his mother remarried but the couple fell prey to meth addiction. The boy

Save

