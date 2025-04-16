Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Songwriters step away from their bands with tales of love lost and found

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Lucy Dacus: Intense matters of the heart. Photo / Getty Images

Lucy Dacus: Intense matters of the heart. Photo / Getty Images

Forever is a Feeling

by Lucy Dacus

Alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, the inventive Lucy Dacus is one of the women in the Grammy-winning band boygenius.

With that informal group on a hiatus, Dacus again steps out under her own name for a tasteful, thoughtful and sometimes provocative alt-rock

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener