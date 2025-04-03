Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Music: Distinctive new sounds from local talents Womb, Alien Weaponry and Serebii

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Heading forward (from top left): Alien Weaponry’s take-no-prisoners approach continues, and Womb’s latest is another example of their dreamscape pop. Photos / supplied

One Is Always Heading Somewhere

by Womb

The sibling trio Womb – singer-guitarist Charlotte “Cello” Forrester, keyboardist-guitarist Haz Forrester, and drummer Georgette Brown – emerged out of Pōneke Wellington almost fully formed and have been consistent and productive. This is their third album since a self-titled debut EP a decade

