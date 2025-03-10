Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Music: Reb Fountain spreads her wings on her latest album

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

Reb Fountain: On an enigmatic journey. Photo / Getty Images

Reb Fountain: On an enigmatic journey. Photo / Getty Images

It’s likely many who came to Reb Fountain’s Taite Prize-winning, self-titled 2020 album – which sprung her arresting Don’t You Know Who I Am – were unaware of her three previous albums, the Hopeful & Hopeless EP, early singles and her peripatetic life.

They took Reb Fountain as the exceptional

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener