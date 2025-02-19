Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Music: The art of reinvention

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Alt-pop charm (from top left): Nadia Reid; Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory; andNora Cheng, Gigi Reece and Penelope Lowenstein of Horsegirl. Photos / supplied

Alt-pop charm (from top left): Nadia Reid; Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory; andNora Cheng, Gigi Reece and Penelope Lowenstein of Horsegirl. Photos / supplied

Enter Now Brightness

by Nadia Reid

Now a mother of two living in Manchester, Nadia Reid has put much behind her since her 2020 album Out of My Province, not least the local label “folk singer”.

“I still feel uncomfortable about the word folk and being a folk singer,”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener