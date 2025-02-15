Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Bon Iver, Sola Rosa, Makayla and more

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Sola Rosa and Makayla. Photos / supplied

Sola Rosa and Makayla. Photos / supplied


Everything is Peaceful Love

by Bon Iver

Swirling pedal-steel guitars and squelching synthesizers aren’t usually heard together in the same track, but such is Bon Iver/Justin Vernon’s latest. While the sound and Vernon’s vocal can suggest Prince in a time-warp collaboration with The Band, it’s a very happy marriage

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener