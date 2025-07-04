Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Food with empathy: Four recipes from Kiwi chef Wendy Morgan

New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read

An edited extract from Comfort Cooking by Wendy Morgan. Images / Supplied

An edited extract from Comfort Cooking by Wendy Morgan. Images / Supplied

Crumbed mushrooms with sherry cream sauce

A classy little entrée to serve to dinner guests.

Crumbed Mushrooms with Sherry Cream Sauce. Photo / Supplied
Crumbed Mushrooms with Sherry Cream Sauce. Photo / Supplied

Serves 4

Ingredients

• 8 equal-size portobello mushrooms

• ¼ cup flour, seasoned with 1 tsp porcini powder * and salt and pepper

• 2 eggs, beaten with a pinch of salt

• 1 cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener